For some fans, Kim Kardashian’s memorable dialogue is saving the latest installment of American Horror Story.

Season 12 is based on Danielle Valentine‘s book Delicate Condition, following an actress named Anna (Emma Roberts) as she tries to expand her family. However, the road to motherhood is far from easy as spooky things start to occur, making Anna question whether there are people who want to prevent her from having a child.

Kardashian, who plays Anna’s publicist, Siobhan, shocked fans when she was cast on the show. Viewers quickly questioned whether her lack of acting experience would be an issue as the reality star dedicated herself to the project.

“I am, of course [taking classes],” she told Variety in April. “You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself. We start shooting my stuff later this month but production [has] already started and I’m so excited. I can’t [say too much] but I’m excited. I think it’s really fun to step outside your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian had a blast bringing the role of Siobhan to life. “This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” the insider shared at the time. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”

The insider added: “She is taking this very seriously and although she’s been a bit nervous because she really wants to nail her performance, all the cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming and a pleasure to work with.”

Scroll on for Kardashian’s most iconic quotes from American Horror Story:

A NSFW Introduction

“Then tell the Daniels to suck my c—t. She’s not missing a press day for a f—king commercial shoot,” Kardashian’s character said in the September 2023 premiere, before speaking directly to Roberts’ character. “It is exhausting being better than everyone.”

Putting It All Out There

Siobhan’s bedside manner leaves something to be desired. In a September 2023 episode, the publicist checked in on Anna after a home introducer scared her.

“What happened to you the other night was f—ked,” Kardashian’s character noted. “But I need you to get it together. Do you know how hard my staff has worked for you? How many blowjobs were collectively given for you to even be considered? Derek’s jaw will probably never recover, but he knows how crucial these Gotham Awards are for your entire career’s trajectory.”

A Shady Remark

During the second episode of the season, Kardashian’s character called out the infamous Don’t Worry Darling press tour drama.

“We are going to pull a Wilde card. As in Olivia Wilde,” Siobhan said after Anna fainted at an awards show. “Don’t mention what happened and wait until everyone forgets slash low-key gaslight the people that do ask and make them think that they’re the problem. Because, you know, sexism.”