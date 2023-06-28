Kim Kardashian has been making the most of her time on the American Horror Story set — and Us Weekly has exclusive details on her highly anticipated appearance.

“This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” a source exclusively tells Us about Kardashian’s big TV gig. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”

The reality star, 42, who plays Siobhan Walsh in season 12 of the hit FX series, plans to keep details about her role under wraps.

“Kim is keeping tightlipped about her role on AHS because she wants it to be a huge surprise once it’s out,” the insider adds. “She is taking this very seriously and although she’s been a bit nervous because she really wants to nail her performance, all the cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming and a pleasure to work with.”

According to the source, Kardashian has been having a blast on set. “Emma [Roberts] has been incredible to work with and they get along really well,” the insider shares. “Of course, Kim is loving this entire experience, but she also can’t wait to reveal the incredible wardrobe.”

News broke in April that the Hulu personality scored a role in the next installment of American Horror Story. The upcoming season, which is titled Delicate, also stars Roberts, 32, Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, Billie Lourd and Zachary Quinto.

At the time, creator Ryan Murphy hinted at what fans can expect from his onscreen collaboration with Kardashian.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy, 57, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

The casting news originally sparked backlash from fans who questioned Kardashian‘s past acting experience. The TV personality previously made brief cameos in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and PAW Patrol: The Movie. Kardashian, however, noted that she was working hard to prepare for the opportunity.

“I am, of course [taking classes],” she told Variety in April about booking acting courses before starting the project. “You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself.”

Kardashian continued: “We start shooting my stuff later this month but production [has] already started and I’m so excited. I can’t [say too much] but I’m excited. I think it’s really fun to step outside your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

Earlier this month, the Skims founder teased her role during a Twitter Q&A with fans, writing, “It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!”

After one follower asked how it felt to be involved in the project, Kardashian replied, “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!”

With reporting by Sarah Jones