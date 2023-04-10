Meet your new scream queen! Kim Kardashian is joining American Horror Story season 12 alongside returning star Emma Roberts.

Cocreator Ryan Murphy announced the news on Monday, April 10. “Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer,” Ryan Murphy Productions announced via Instagram. He spoke out further about the casting choice in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy, 57, said. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Roberts, 32, meanwhile, shared a similarly cryptic caption on her own social media pages. “This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE,” the Holidate star teased.

While she’s known for her reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, the SKKN by Kim founder, 42, has more than a decade of acting experience. She made her big screen debut in the 2008 comedy Disaster Movie before landing TV roles on How I Met Your Mother and CSI: NY. She has since appeared on Drop Dead Diva, Last Man Standing and Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Most recently, she voiced a character in the animated blockbuster PAW Patrol: The Movie.

While promoting the children’s film, the Skims founder said that while she wasn’t actively searching for roles, she enjoyed performing. “Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” Kardashian told Interview Magazine in September 2022. “I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

Roberts, for her part, first appeared on American Horror Story season 3 (Coven) as teen witch Madison Montgomery, a role she reprised in season 8 (Apocalypse). The Scream Queens alum also returned to the FX anthology series as different characters season 4 (Freak Show), season 7 (Cult) and season 9 (1984). The upcoming episodes will mark her first appearance on the Emmy Award-winning horror show since 2019.

The women will be joined by Matt Czuchry on American Horror Story season 12, which is set to start filming in May. One day after the Thursday, April 6, cancellation of The Resident, the medical drama Czuchry led for six seasons, it was announced that the Gilmore Girls alum, 45, scored a role on AHS. No details about his character were revealed at the time.

American Horror Story season 12 does not have a release date yet.