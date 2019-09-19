American Horror Story’ Guest Stars You Already Forgot About

It’s been almost eight years since the premiere of American Horror Story: Murder House, the first of nine AHS installations that made the FX series a cultural phenomenon

And while it’s not hard to remember recurring favorites like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange, the same can’t be said for one-season — or even one-episode — guest stars, such as Adam Levine, Jenna Dewan and Naomi Campbell.

American Horror Story is set to premiere its ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984, on FX on Wednesday, September 18. The season will see the return of fan favorite Emma Roberts, who plays a camp counselor terrorized by murderous mental patient on the run named Mr. Jingles.

Gus Kenworthy, a first-timer to the AHS franchise, will play Roberts’ character’s boyfriend. Matthew Morrison and Angelica Ross are also set to make their AHS debut this season, which has been described as an homage to slasher films like Friday the 13th. Whether these guest stars will be remembered in the AHS universe in years to come is hard to tell. Regardless, fans will be in for a gory delight, according to star Billie Lourd.

“This one is even gorier than it ever has been before, so I need to sing ‘Africa’ literally every day all day because it’s terrifying constantly,” Lourd said in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 9, referring to the song “Africa” by Toto.

As for what the season is about, Lourd, 27, explained that the bulk of the cast will play camp counselors from Los Angeles who are being hunted by a serial killer.

“So all of us basically are people in L.A., and we’re bored, we don’t want to be in L.A. anymore,” she said. “We go out to this camp in the middle of nowhere where a bunch of people were killed like 20 years ago, but we’re like hey, let’s go be camp counselors there, so we go and camp counsel there, and he comes back.”

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Scroll through for the American Horror Story guest stars you may have forgotten about.