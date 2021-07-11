Evan Peters’ Most Memorable Characters Through the Years

Evan Peters is a heartthrob for many with his dynamic character and acting skills. Before making it big, he was cast in multiple commercials and supporting roles in films, including Kick-Ass and Never Back Down.

In 2011, Peters made his breakthrough with FX’s anthology series American Horror Story. He was a recurring actor for multiple seasons, playing different roles. It was season 2 in AHS that collided with the filming of Kick-Ass 2, so Peters was unable to reprise his character.

Peters began dating former costar Emma Roberts in 2012 while working on the film Adult World, which was released in 2013. Roberts was also Peters’ costar in the horror series, and she also went on to appear in multiple seasons. Roberts and Peters called it quits for good in 2019.

Diving into the hero universe, Peters was cast in the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past as Peter Maximoff, better known as Quicksilver. He returned in the 2016 sequel X-Men: Apocalypse, as well as in Dark Phoenix in 2019. Although he didn’t originally appear as Quicksilver in the Marvel Universe, Peters was cast in Disney+’s WandaVision as a humorous reference to his X-Men character.

After the eighth season of AHS, Peters decided to take a break from the series. While promoting Dark Phoenix, Peters explained in multiple interviews how tiring and draining his roles could be. The mental energy required to play these intense roles became too much for the actor, so he decided he’d take a break. In February 2020, it was announced that the actor would appear in the tenth season of AHS. The filming date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the series is currently set to premiere in August 2021.

This charismatic, talented actor has more than a few interesting roles under his belt. Scroll through the gallery below for more of Peters’ most memorable characters that he’s played thus far.