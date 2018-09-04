It’s the end of the world as we know it. American Horror Story: Apocalypse’s new trailer gave fans their first look at the American Horror Story: Murder House and American Horror Story: Coven crossover on Tuesday, September 4.

“A glimpse of what tomorrow brings… #AHSApocalypse,” the show’s official Twitter account teased alongside a trailer from the upcoming season.

In the clip, the voiceover says “It’s the end of the world,” before the text reads “Murder house … Coven … Collide … They’re back with a vengeance.” (AHS: Murder House, the first season of the FX franchise aired in 2011, while AHS: Coven took place in 2013.)

After getting a glimpse of the Coven witches including Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode and Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow, Roberts’ character says her now-iconic line from the series, “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

The other key Coven witches including Taissa Farmiga (Zoe Benson), Gabourey Sidibe (Queenie), Stevie Nicks (Stevie Nicks) and Lily Rabe (Misty Day) are expected to appear on the show, according to a cast photo shared by creator Ryan Murphy last month.

Other returning cast members seen in the trailer include Jessica Lange, who is revisiting her Murder House character Constance Langdon, Evan Peters who is playing his season 1 AHS character Tate Langdon and Dylan McDermott’s Ben Harmon. Connie Britton, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman will also reprise their roles on the crossover.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX on Wednesday, September 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

