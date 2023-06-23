During her break on the set of American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian took some time to chat with fans — and gave them an update of what to expect on the upcoming season.

“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” Kardashian, 42, teased during a Twitter Q&A with fans while in between takes of the FX series.

When one supporter asked how it felt to be involved in the project, Kardashian couldn’t hold back her excitement. “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!” she replied.

News broke in April that the Skims founder landed a starring role on season 12 of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology opposite longtime cast member Emma Roberts.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy, 57, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Roberts, 32, also gushed about her new costar via social media. “This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE,” she penned via Instagram alongside a creepy teaser clip that announced her latest costar.

While news of Kardashian’s newest job received backlash from some AHS fans, that only fueled the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to prove the critics wrong. In May, the businesswoman revealed she was taking acting lessons to prepare for the role.

“I am, of course [taking classes],” she said after being asked by Variety while on the Met Gala red carpet if she had done any preparation ahead of landing the gig. “You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself.”

While Kardashian — who is well-known for her various reality shows — has not had a leading role in scripted television or film before, she has previously done cameos in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Ahead of the release of the PAW Patrol movie, she opened up about her interest in pursuing more acting roles — if the right project came along.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” she told Interview Magazine in September 2022. “I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”