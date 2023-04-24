Not interested in keeping up. Patti LuPone is not pleased that Kim Kardashian is joining the cast of American Horror Story — and she’s not afraid to share her thoughts on the matter.

The Broadway legend, 74, weighed in on the casting news during a Sunday, April 23, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The topic came up as a question during a game of “Do! They! Give a Damn!?”

When host Andy Cohen asked whether LuPone gives a damn about Kardashian, 42, joining the FX series, the Tony Award winner replied, “Yes, I do.” The Superficial author, 54, then asked, “You don’t like it, do you?” The Beau Is Afraid star didn’t hesitate when she responded, “No, I don’t.”

After the Bravo exec prompted her, LuPone confirmed that one reason she’s not happy about the reality star’s casting is that it means she’s taking roles away from established actors. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” the 30 Rock alum said. “What are you doing with your life?”

The Juilliard School graduate added, “Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” referencing a Noël Coward song about an overzealous stage mom who wants her untalented daughter to have a career in the theater. “For her to hope / Dear Mrs. Worthington / Is, on the face of it, absurd,” read the lyrics. “Her personality / Is not, in reality / Exciting enough / Inviting enough / For this particular sphere.”

After LuPone finished answering the question about Kardashian, fellow guest John Leguizamo chimed in to add, “Whatever she said, I double the emotion.”

Earlier this month, AHS cocreator Ryan Murphy announced that the Selfish author would be joining season 12 of the long-running series alongside his frequent collaborator Emma Roberts. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on April 10. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Roberts, 32, later teased the new season via Instagram, writing, “This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE.”

After the news broke, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “really excited” about the chance to appear on AHS. “It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises,” the source said of the Hulu personality. “She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

LuPone, for her part, has appeared on two seasons of AHS: Coven, which premiered in 2013, and NYC, which aired last year. She has also starred in several other Murphy-produced shows, including Pose, Glee and Hollywood.