Ready for her close-up! Kim Kardashian may be anxious to appear on season 12 of American Horror Story — but she knows it’s the role of a lifetime.

“Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS. It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

The 42-year-old Hulu star’s part in the horror anthology series — which was revealed via Instagram by cocreator Ryan Murphy on Monday, April 10 — was a “hard secret to keep,” according to the insider, but Kardashian is excited for people to see her take on the challenge.

“She can’t wait for them to see her step into this role. Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next-level,” the source adds.

Following his initial announcement, Murphy, 57, opened up further about the choice to cast the Skims founder on season 12 of the hit FX show, which will also feature Emma Roberts’ return to the franchise. Matt Czuchry, who recently wrapped up his six-season–long stint on Fox’s The Resident, will also be making his AHS debut.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

The 32-year-old Holidate star, for her part, shared a cryptic caption via her Instagram. “This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE,” Roberts teased on Monday.

The Scream Queens alum first appeared on season 3 of American Horror Story in 2013 — titled Coven — as teen witch Madison Montgomery. She also appeared on season 4’s Freak Show, season 7’s Cult, season 8’s Apocalypse and season 9’s 1984. The upcoming episodes will mark her first appearance on the Emmy Award-winning show since 2019.

Kardashian, for her part, has mostly made a name for herself in the reality TV space, starring on Hulu’s The Kardashians since 2022 and E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians for 20 seasons. The Disaster Movie star made appearances on a variety of scripted series as well including Last Man Standing, How I Met Your Mother, Drop Dead Diva and CSI: NY. Most recently, she voiced the character Delores in the animated film PAW Patrol: The Movie.

In September 2022, the KKW Beauty founder shared that she would be open to taking on more acting roles but wasn’t actively pursuing the career path.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” she told Interview Magazine at the time. “I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

The third season of Kardashian’s reality show, which has been greenlit through season 4, is also slated to premiere in the coming months and will seemingly tackle her August 2022 split from ex Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months following her divorce from Kanye West. (Kardashian and West, 45, share four children together; North, 9, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7 and Psalm, 3.)

“Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” Kardashian teases in the trailer, which dropped in March 2023.