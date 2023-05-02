Taking her role seriously! Kim Kardashian dazzled in diamonds at the 2023 Met Gala and offered insight into her American Horror Story appearance.

“I am, of course [taking classes],” the Skims mogul, 42, said on the Monday, May 1, red carpet after Variety’s Marc Malkin asked if she took acting lessons before the gig. “You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself.”

News broke last month that Kardashian had scored a role in Ryan Murphy’s next installment of American Horror Story. Season 12, which is titled Delicate, will also star Emma Roberts and Matt Czuchry.

“Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS. It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

The source added: “She can’t wait for them to see her step into this role. Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next-level.”

The Kardashians personality — who stunned in a custom Schiaparelli gown on Monday — previously made brief cameos in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

While Kardashian is eager to flex her acting chops on AHS, which is currently filming in New York City, her role has already sparked backlash.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life?” Patti LuPone quipped during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 23 before referencing a Noël Coward song about an overzealous stage mom who wants her untalented daughter to have a career in the theater. “Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

The 74-year-old Broadway legend’s criticism soon inspired Sharon Stone to share her two cents.

“Well … you know … acting 🎭. It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art,” the Basic Instinct star, 65, wrote via Instagram last month. “We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — who attended the Met Gala alongside sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — did not address the backlash at the time, she teased her AHS appearance on Monday.

“We start shooting my stuff later this month but production [has] already started and I’m so excited,” Kardashian told Variety on the red carpet. “I can’t [say too much] but I’m excited. I think it’s really fun to step outside your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”