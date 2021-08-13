Movie Makeover! Inside Kim Kardashian’s ‘Paw Patrol’ Screening With Kids

Getting animated! Kim Kardashian treated her family and friends to an exclusive screening of the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Movie on Thursday, August 12.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, gushed over her part in the film — she plays poodle Delores — via her Instagram Story.

“I’m at the premiere of Paw Patrol. The first ever Paw Patrol movie,” Kardashian said in one social media clips. “This is so exciting.”

The theater guests — which included the Skims founder’s four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Kanye West — all went home with a fun goodie bag. The little ones each had a Paw Patrol dog on their seat and a bunch of other toys from the franchise.

“I meannnmmm how cool is this!!!!! I’m so excited for everyone to see @pawpatrolmovie. It’s sooooo good!!” the reality star wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a poster of her character at the movie theater.

Before the film began, Kardashian gave a brief speech and once again expressed how happy she was to be in the animated flick.

“I want to welcome everyone here. I’m so excited that I get to show all my kids and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie,” she said in between her loved ones clapping and screaming. “This is so exciting. I did this for you guys because I know how much you’ve always loved Paw Patrol.”

During the screening, the KKW Beauty founder posted a short clip from the movie that showed Delores speaking and trotting around on screen. She later shared a snap of her name on the big screen as the credits rolled.

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were in attendance for Kim’s big moment and teased the project via their own social media pages. Kim’s longtime friend Tracy Romulus and her three little ones were also there to support.

The Poosh founder, 42, shared a glimpse of the movie poster via her Instagram Story before entering the theater.

“I am so proud of you Keeks!” the Good American cofounder, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a snap of the movie on the screen. “I am so proud of my little Delores.” Khloé also shared a few photos of her 3-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, after the film was over.

Scroll down to go inside Kim’s personal screening of the new film: