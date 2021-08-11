Her biggest fan. Before they called it quits earlier this year, Kim Kardashian picked up a few major life lessons from Kanye West — and she still holds them close to her heart.

The Skims founder, 40, was given the “best” piece of advice from the Yeezy designer, 44, after they sparked their romance in 2012. “I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way [about] just being me and living in the moment,” Kardashian told Kristen Bell on the Wednesday, August 11, episode of the “We Are Supported By” podcast.

West was a firm believer in the idea that “you don’t have to please everyone,” the reality star noted. “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

Kardashian and the Grammy winner exchanged vows in Italy in May 2014 and share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the makeup mogul filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” News of the split came one month after a source revealed the duo had a “big fight” over the holidays and had been “living separate lives” for quite some time.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” the insider added in January.

Us reported in July 2020 that Kardashian was weighing her options and consulting divorce lawyers following the “Heartless” rapper’s bombshell presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, during which he confessed that the pair talked about aborting North before her 2013 arrival. However, their relationship hit a snag years before West’s comments made headlines.

“The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” a source told Us in February, referring to the musician’s 2018 TMZ interview. “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually.”

While they worked through his previous controversy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hit her “breaking point” when details of their private life were brought up at West’s rally. “There was no turning back for Kim after that,” the source added.

Fans watched Kardashian get cagey about her marriage during the 20th season of KUWTK, which came to an end in June. After breaking down in tears during one of the final episodes, the aspiring lawyer opened up about what changed between her and West, admitting that there wasn’t “one specific thing” that prompted her to pull the plug.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try,” she told Andy Cohen in June.

West later moved on with longtime friend Irina Shayk, but Kardashian hasn’t thought about dating again as she waits to finalize her divorce.

“[She] knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life,” a source recently told Us. “Friends and family are telling her she has nothing to worry about and when she’s ready to date again, they gladly will be setting her up with potential suitors.”