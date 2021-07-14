Why Irina Shayk Is Pulling Back From Kanye West Relationship

Slow and steady? Irina Shayk and Kanye West turned heads when they were first spotted together in Paris — but fans might be seeing less of the couple from now on.

“Kanye and Irina aren’t speaking quite as much anymore,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She wants to remain friends and keep communication open, but she’s pulling back a bit.”

The model, 35, didn’t want to deal with any distractions during Paris Fashion Week, currently underway in France. “Irina does like Kanye, but isn’t ready for so many public appearances together all over the [world] for the coming months,” the insider notes.

Us confirmed in June that the rapper, 44, and the Russia native had “been quietly seeing each other for a couple months” after they were photographed together on a romantic European getaway. “Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” a second source said at the time. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

News of the Grammy winner’s romance came less than six months after his split from Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The estranged pair are the parents of North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. … He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job,” the Skims founder, 40, said during a June episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ final season. “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.”

The beauty mogul continued, “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Before things between West and Shayk cooled off, Kardashian gave the couple her full blessing. “[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” an insider revealed in June. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

Shayk has had her fair share of practice dating in the spotlight, previously pursuing a romance with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015. Following their breakup, she moved on with Bradley Cooper. The pair welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017, two years before the couple called it quits.

“When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting,” the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star told Elle in March, admitting that she “never understood” why people put so much pressure on coparenting. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”