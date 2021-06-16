Approved! Kim Kardashian Thinks Irina Shayk Is a ‘Great Fit’ for Kanye West

Keeping up with Kanye! Kim Kardashian is glad her estranged husband, Kanye West, is dating Irina Shayk.

“[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

Us confirmed that the “Bound 2” rapper, 44, and the supermodel, 35, were an item earlier this month.

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” a second insider told Us at the time. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

Meanwhile, the duo were spotted on vacation in France. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed West grinning as he spent time with the Russia native.

According to the original source, the duo’s friends “don’t know if this will last or if it’s a fling.” Still, they have a good feeling about the new couple.

“Kanye’s friends are happy that he’s moved on and has someone new,” the insider adds.

Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from the Chicago native in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” as her reasoning for the split in paperwork obtained by Us. The pair, who wed in 2014, share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Shayk has a daughter of her own, Lea, 4, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The former couple split in 2019 after four years of dating.

A third source told Us that the SKIMS owner knew about her ex’s new relationship before the news became public, adding that she was happy West picked Shayk due to her private nature.

“She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider said, adding that the KKW Beauty mogul “wouldn’t like” to see her children’s father move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

Prior to their relationship taking a romantic turn, the Yeezy designer and Sports Illustrated cover star were friends. In 2010, Shayk starred in West’s music video for his song “Power.” Two years later, she walked the runway in his 2012 Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.

“I consider Kanye West to be one of those rare people that bring new ideas into the world,” Shayk gushed to Popsugar at the time. “He brought art into music, and now he is releasing his passion for fashion and I think that it’s absolutely amazing!”

For more on West and Shayk's new relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.