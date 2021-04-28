Days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s inner circle want him to put a ring on it, Tracy Romulus is ready to plan the nuptials.

“Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest ❤️❤️❤️,” Kardashian’s bestie commented on Barker’s Instagram slideshow of the couple’s recent getaway.

The reality TV personality, 42, and the drummer, 45, have been packing on the PDA during their vacation at an undisclosed location for her birthday.

“Anywhere with you,” Barker wrote on Tuesday, April 27, via Instagram.

Kardashian replied, “EVERYWHERE.”

In the snaps, the twosome enjoyed a series of adventures, including a boat ride, hiking and rock climbing.

In between their activities, the duo made time to pack on the PDA, with Kardashian sharing a steamy photo of the pair on Monday, April 26. The snap came after Barker’s NSFW birthday post for the Poosh founder earlier this month.

“Kourtney gave Travis permission to post the sexy photos of them,” an insider told Us of the April 18 upload. “Their relationship has gotten more serious. Travis’ post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how crazy he is about her.”

According to another source, it’s only a matter of time before the couple takes the next step.

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy together,” the second source said. “And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later. They love getting out of L.A. [together].”

Us confirmed in January that Kardashian and Barker started dating a “couple of months” prior after years of friendship. Sources noted at the time that their kids are close.

While Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, the Blink-182 musician is the father of son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” Moakler, 45, told Us in February. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody.”

Scroll through to see the photos from Kardashian and Barker’s headline-making trip: