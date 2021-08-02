Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand.

“What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”

The Revenge Body host, 37, panned the camera over a homemade sign, as well as beaded bracelets “worth a fortune.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to model the jewelry she purchased from her nieces.

Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, encouraged his followers to “get lemon[ade]” from the little ones, sharing an Instagram Story photo of his daughter and North with his sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

The Talentless creator’s “Pooshalini” made him a bracelet of his own with “Lord” beads, which he proudly showed his social media followers.

The Flip It With Disick star, 38, has been coparenting his kids with Kourtney, 42, since their 2015 split. “The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better,” the New York native gushed in an April 2019 YouTube video. “I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

As for Kim, 40, the Skims creator shares North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

The makeup mogul filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February, and the former couple are both seeking going legal and physical custody of their children.

Kim and the little ones supported the Grammy winner last month at the official release party for his 10th album, Donda.

During the KUWTK reunion special in June, the KKW Beauty creator told Andy Cohen about her “amazing” coparenting relationship with West, gushing, “I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. … He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

The Selfish author wished her ex a happy 44th birthday that same month, writing via Instagram at the time: “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life.”

Khloé paid tribute to her “brother for life” as well. “Have the best birthday Ye!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author captioned an Instagram post. “Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

Keep scrolling to see Kim and Kourtney’s daughters selling their wares with Mason and Reign’s help.