Not having it. Sharon Stone weighed in on Kim Kardashian joining the cast of American Horror Story after Patti LuPone slammed the reality star’s career move.

The Basic Instinct actress, 65, shared her opinion on the matter while commenting on Access Hollywood’s Instagram post about LuPone, 74, taking issue with the casting decision.

“Well … you know … acting 🎭. It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” Stone wrote in the comments section, referencing the idea that 10,000 hours of practice amounts to success in a given field, popularized by Malcolm Gladwell’s 2008 book, Outliers.

The remarks came two days after LuPone — who has portrayed both Joan Ramsey and Kathy Pizazz on AHS — slammed Kardashian, 42, during a Sunday, April 23, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While playing a game of “Do! They! Give a Damn?!,” host Andy Cohen asked whether the Tony winner cared about the SKIMS mogul joining the horror anthology series. She replied through gritted teeth, “Yes, I do.” The television producer, 54, then asked, “You don’t like it, do you?” The Summer of Sam actress responded, “No, I don’t.”

LuPone explained that she felt the Hulu personality was taking a role away from seasoned actors by accepting the role. “Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life?” she said.

Ryan Murphy, who cocreated the FX series, revealed Kardashian’s involvement in season 12 via Instagram earlier this month.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

The Kardashians star, for her part, is looking forward to making her AHS debut.

“Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises. She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

The insider added that the KKW Beauty founder “can’t wait” for people to see her take on this new challenge. “Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next-level,” the source explained.

The California native’s past television experience includes appearances on shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Last Man Standing, and Drop Dead Diva. In 2008, she acted in the parody film Disaster Movie.

Kardashian is no stranger to critics slamming her professional endeavors. In April 2019, she opened up about being told to “stay in her lane” rather than pursue a career in law.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The businesswoman, who passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination — or “baby bar” — in December 2021, recently hinted at wanting to leave the world of reality TV for a full-time career in law.

“I joke with my mom, who’s my manager, I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So, you can go help my siblings [and] you can still have a job,’” she said during a Tuesday, April 25, conversation with Poppy Harlow at the 2023 Time100 Summit. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much.”