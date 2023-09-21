Kim Kardashian‘s American Horror Story debut was everything fans wanted — and more.

During the season 12 premiere, which aired on Wednesday, September 20, Kardashian, 42, channeled her inner Kris Jenner while portraying publicist Siobhan.

“Then tell the Daniels to suck my c—t. She’s not missing a press day for a f—king commercial shoot,” she said before speaking directly to Emma Roberts’ character, Anna. “It is exhausting being better than everyone.”

The NSFW first line introduced viewers to Kardashian, who was cast alongside Roberts, 32, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Billie Lourd, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Denis O’Hare in the season based on Danielle Valentine‘s book Delicate Condition.

When news broke in April that Kardashian was joining the FX series, some fans questioned whether Kardashian was right for the role due to her lack of acting experience. (The reality star has made brief cameos in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and PAW Patrol: The Movie in the past.)

Kardashian, however, made it clear that she was working hard to prepare for the opportunity.

“I am, of course [taking classes],” she told Variety in April. “You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself. We start shooting my stuff later this month but production [has] already started and I’m so excited. I can’t [say too much] but I’m excited. I think it’s really fun to step outside your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

As filming began in New York, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about Kardashian’s experience on set.

“This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” the insider shared. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”

The source told Us how Kardashian formed a bond with her costars, adding, “Emma [Roberts] has been incredible to work with and they get along really well. Of course, Kim is loving this entire experience, but she also can’t wait to reveal the incredible wardrobe.”

According to the insider, Kardashian was excited for horror fans to see her take on the role. “She is taking this very seriously and although she’s been a bit nervous because she really wants to nail her performance, all the cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming and a pleasure to work with,” the source concluded.

New episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate premiere Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.