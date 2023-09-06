After a steady drip of teaser clips and set photos, FX has finally given fans what they really want — a glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s acting in American Horror Story: Delicate.
The network released a full trailer for the horror anthology’s upcoming 12th season on Wednesday, September 6, and it includes multiple scenes of Kardashian, 42, flexing her thespian muscles.
“You are an A-list star now,” she tells Emma Roberts at the beginning of the teaser. “Focus on the good.”
Kardashian is playing a character named Siobhan Walsh, who seems to be a friend and/or employee of Roberts’ character, Anna Alcott. Anna is an up-and-coming actress who desperately wants a baby but comes to believe outside forces are conspiring to stop her from getting pregnant.
These outside forces include a woman (Cara Delevingne in a dark wig and sunglasses) who Anna believes is following her, but not Siobhan, whose main function so far is giving her friend polite but firm advice. “Do you want an Oscar?” Kardashian as Siobhan asks Anna. “Do you want it as much as a baby?” Anna gives the correct answer: “Yes.”
Later in the trailer, though, Siobhan shows signs that she’s not just that go-getter friend you call when you need tough love and a stiff cocktail. Specifically, she sings the lullaby “Rock-a-bye Baby,” otherwise known as the one about babies falling out of trees. “You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares,” Siobhan tells Anna at one point. And whose fault is that, Siobhan?
AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy announced Kardashian’s participation in Delicate in April, to the chagrin of former AHS stars like Patti LuPone, who questioned the reality star’s commitment to the craft. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” LuPone, 74, asked during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “What are you doing with your life?”
Kardashian, for her part, said in May that she took acting lessons in preparation for the project. “It’s a challenge,” she told Variety at the time. “I like to challenge myself.”
An insider later told Us Weekly that Kardashian was overjoyed about being tapped for the role of Siobhan. “This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” the source explained in June. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”
American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres on FX Wednesday, September 20, at 10 p.m. ET.