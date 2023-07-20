Kim Kardashian is rocking the American Horror Story vibe in the first look at her highly anticipated role in season 12.

FX Networks dropped the first footage of AHS: Delicate via YouTube on Thursday, July 20, where Kardashian, 42, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne sported avant-garde sunglasses while posing in a creepy nursery. The clip — which was set to a chilling rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby” — featured a nearly unrecognizable Kardashian.

The Skims mogul, who made her debut in the tail-end of the trailer, rocked a baby in her arms while staring down the camera. Kardashian donned a black halter dress with coordinating elbow-length gloves. Her beauty look — including bleached eyebrows to match her long, platinum locks — is what truly makes her stand out. Kardashian also added long fake lashes and a bright red lip.

News broke in April that the Kardashians star had been offered a leading role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming installment of American Horror Story alongside Roberts, 33, Delevingne, 30, and Matt Czuchry.

“Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS. It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

The source added: “She can’t wait for them to see her step into this role. Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next-level.”

Murphy, 57, subsequently told The Hollywood Reporter that show writer Halley Feiffer had written a “fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role” just for Kardashian.

Kardashian — who previously made brief acting cameos in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and PAW Patrol: The Movie — started production in May.

“This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product,” a second insider told Us last month. “Kim is keeping tightlipped about her role on AHS because she wants it to be a huge surprise once it’s out. She is taking this very seriously and although she’s been a bit nervous because she really wants to nail her performance, all the cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming and a pleasure to work with.”

While Kardashian and the AHS crew are excitedly counting down the days until the season premiere, several show fans and well-known actors have called out Kardashian’s casting.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life?” Patti LuPone previously said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 23 before quoting a Noël Coward song about an overzealous stage mother who wants her untalented daughter to have a career on the stage. “Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

While Kardashian has not addressed the backlash of her casting, she told Variety at the Met Gala in May that she was “of course” taking acting lessons before filming began.