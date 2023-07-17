Kim Kardashian (temporarily) channeled Barbie in a blonde wig.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story on Sunday, July 16, to show off the new hairdo that she rocked for an Alani Nutrition ad. In the clips, Kardashian ruffled up her locks while asking fans, “Do we miss the blonde Kim?” She proceeded to admire her “honey-ish” strands and gave the camera a sultry pout.

In follow-up videos, Kardashian’s longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton — who styled the icy coiffure — pondered if Kardashian should go back to “blonde immediately.” Kardashian then asked her followers, “Guys … should Chris and I go blonde again?”

For the collab, Kardashian rocked multiple sultry looks while holding the energy drink she created, which is called Kimade. She first slayed in a skin-tight bodysuit finished with a plunging neckline and high-cut legs. She later changed into an all-white bikini and asked Appleton, 40, “which Barbie” doll she was channeling. He swiftly replied, “Limited edition!” She teamed the set with a black ski mask, puffer jacket and fur lined boots.

Kardashian also rocked her natural brunette hair color during the shoot. She parted her hair down the middle and wore it in beachy waves. She teamed the ‘do with a neon pink set while posing in front of a matching surfboard.

Kardashian’s latest hair makeover comes after she rocked platinum tresses for most of 2022. She unveiled the bleached style at the Met Gala, paying homage to Marilyn Monroe in the iconic Bob Mackie design the late star wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

In sister Kylie Jenner’s “Get Ready for the Met With Me” YouTube video before the Met, ft. Kardashian could be seen with her hair wrapped in foil while she waited for the color to lift. “I’ve been doing this for 10 hours already,” she told her sister. Kardashian explained that to achieve the perfect blonde, she would go to extreme lengths: “I’ll risk getting my hair to fall out.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

On the carpet, Kardashian styled her freshly colored mane in a sleek bun. At the time, Appleton told Vogue, “The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention.” He elaborated, “I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment.”

Nearly eight months later, Kardashian returned to her roots in December 2022. “We’re back,” she said in an Instagram story at the time. Appleton styled her brunette strands in glamorous curls while she finished getting ready for her family’s Christmas Eve party.

In addition to blonde, Kardashian has donned red, green and pink tresses.