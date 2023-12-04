Kim Kardashian is once again joining forces with Ryan Murphy for her next big role.

The Kardashians star, 43, will star in and executive produce a new Hulu legal drama created by Murphy, 58. The project will mark the pair’s second time working together, as Kardashian currently stars in American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th season of the horror anthology series Murphy created in 2011 with Brad Falchuk.

According to Deadline, Kardashian will portray a top Los Angeles divorce lawyer who owns an all-female law firm. Kardashian’s momager, Kris Jenner, will also executive produce the show — which is described as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” — along with Murphy.

The show is expected to begin production in late 2024 and premiere in early 2025, per Deadline. Hulu is also the home of the Kardashians’ self-titled reality series, which debuted in 2022. Kardashian previously starred alongside her family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran on E! for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021.

In addition to her reality TV career, Kardashian has appeared in several TV shows and movies over the years, including How I Met Your Mother, CSI: NY, Drop Dead Diva and the Paw Patrol film series. American Horror Story: Delicate marks her biggest role to date as she plays the best friend and publicist of Emma Roberts’ Anna Victoria Alcott.

Kardashian made a powerful AHS debut during the show’s season 12 premiere in September with an NSFW opening line. “Then tell The Daniels to suck my c–t. She’s not missing a press day for a f–king commercial shoot,” her character said before telling Anna, “It is exhausting being better than everyone.”

Kardashian has continued to surprise fans with her line delivery, uttering several more iconic quotes including, “We are going to pull a Wilde card. As in Olivia Wilde.” The second half of the season will premiere in 2024.

Her upcoming role as a lawyer mirrors her real life, as the Skims cofounder has been studying to become a lawyer since 2018. “I’m probably going to take the bar in February 2025,” she said at the 2023 Time100 Summit in April. “I think it’s, like, a 36 percent pass rate.”

Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was a famous lawyer best known for representing O.J. Simpson during the former athlete’s 1995 murder trial. The case was the subject of American Crime Story’s first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, which was executive produced by Murphy. David Schwimmer starred as Robert alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, 76, and Selma Blair as Jenner, 68.

The new legal drama is one of many upcoming projects for Kim. Last month, Netflix announced that she will coproduce and star in the new female-led comedy film The 5th Wheel.