Haven’t thought about the time Kim Kardashian was killed by a meteor in Disaster Movie in a minute? What about when she was handing out relationship advice on Drop Dead Diva? Let Us remind you.

It took several attempts on the small and big screens before Kardashian earned praise for her role of Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story season 12, a project cosigned by none other than Salma Hayek. During a November 2023 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Skims founder recalled a conversation she had with Hayek after news of her AHS casting went public.

“She’s like, ‘Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career,’” Kardashian said. “And I’m like, ‘You are right Salma Hayek.’ And I was like, ‘Can we play sisters in something?’ Because you are my idol.”

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of Kardashian’s acting roles over the years:

‘Disaster Movie’

The 2008 parody film featured Kardashian in the role of Lisa, who is killed by a meteor shortly after a fake Hannah Montana dies the same way. “Oh my God, Hannah Montana is dead!” Lisa screams.

‘Beyond the Break’

She played Elle in four episodes of the 2009 surf show, which aired on The N, but Kardashian dodging costar Michael Copon trying to kiss her during his cameo on Kim & Kourtney Take New York was more memorable for fans.

‘Deep in the Valley’

Kardashian appeared alongside Chris Pratt and Denise Richards in the 2009 movie. The premise? ”A mysterious video booth transports two friends to an alternate reality straight out of a pornographic film.”

‘CSI: NY’

She appeared as Debbie Fallon during the sixth season of the crime drama. Her episode, “Second Chances,” was star-studded, and featured members of Kardashian’s friend group, as she and Vanessa Lachey played a serial killer duo. La La Anthony also appeared in the episode as Lisa Williams. (Lachey’s character assumed her identity.)

‘Drop Dead Diva’

She had a four-episode stint as relationship guru Nikki LePree during season 4 of the Lifetime series in 2012. She gave some romantic advice to characters in the show just months after announcing her divorce from Kris Humphries in October 2011.

‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’

Kardashian played the role of Ava in the 2013 Tyler Perry film, which also starred Vanessa Williams. While she’s not a stylist in real-life, Kardashian gave her coworker, Judith (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) a total makeover in the movie.

‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

Kardashian starred as the sassy poodle Delores in the 2021 animated film. Even as a cartoon dog, the businesswoman proved she was in charge of the pups. “Ugh, I can’t even with all this negativity,” she says as Delores in one scene.

‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’

She reprised her role of Delores in the 2023 sequel, which also featured her eldest daughter, North West, as Mini the Pomeranian. Her eldest son, Saint West, also appeared in the film as Meteor Max.

‘American Horror Story’

In September 2023, Kardashian made her AHS debut as Siobhan — and had some memorable lines as Emma Roberts’ public relations representative. From telling people to “suck my c—t” to declaring “f—k the patriarchy,” she definitely made some headlines.

‘The 5th Wheel’

It was announced in November 2023 that Kardashian would star in and and produce the upcoming comedy film.