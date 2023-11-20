Kim Kardashian to Produce and Star in New Comedy Film The 5th Wheel

Kim Kardashian is adding yet another thing to her growing resume.

The Kardashians star, 43, is set to produce and star in the upcoming female-driven comedy film The 5th Wheel, per Deadline. The Skims founder has had a hands-on role in pitching the comedy and has appeared at every meeting, according to the outlet.

The 5th Wheel was written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, and five studios have placed bids on the package.

This is not Kardashian’s first stint acting. The reality star recently appeared in season 12 of American Horror Story, which aired in September. The latest season, titled Delicate, also stars Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and Cara Delevingne.

Related: Everything to Know About ‘AHS: Delicate’ Starring Kim Kardashian American Horror Story has landed its share of A-list guest actors over the years — Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks, for example — but few have made as many headlines as the upcoming 12th season’s star: Kim Kardashian. AHS cocreator Ryan Murphy announced the news in April, sending fans into a tailspin. Some were pleased […]

In her debut, Kardashian delivered a surprisingly NSFW line while portraying publicist Siobhan Walsh. “Then tell the Daniels to suck my c—t. She’s not missing a press day for a f—king commercial shoot,” she said, before speaking directly to Roberts’ character, Anna. “It is exhausting being better than everyone.”

Ahead of her appearance, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about Kardashian’s experience on set. “This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” the insider said in June. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”

Kardashian also revealed she was taking acting classes to prepare for her role on the series. “You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself,” Kardashian shared at the 2023 Met Gala

Prior to her role in American Horror Story, Kardashian made brief cameos in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and voiced a part in two PAW Patrol movies. She also took on hosting duties on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Related: What We Know About Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Journey Kim Kardashian, esquire? The reality TV personality has been open about her journey to become a lawyer after registering with the California State Bar to study law in 2018. Kardashian spoke publicly about her plans for the first time in her April 2019 Vogue cover story, explaining she blocked out 18 hours of supervised study […]

Aside from her acting, Kardashian is also pursuing becoming a lawyer and is set to take the bar exam in February 2025. Kardashian confessed that she has considered leaving reality TV to pursue law full-time.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I joke with my mom, who’s my manager, I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings [and] you can still have a job,’” she said at the 2023 Time100 Summit in April, referring to mom Kris Jenner.

She continued: “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” she explained. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done. … I would totally spend more time doing that — cameras, no cameras.”