Now that Kim Kardashian is no longer dating Pete Davidson, her daughter North is putting him on blast.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, November 23, North joined her mother, 43, on a trip to New York City for this year’s Met Gala. The 10-year-old used the opportunity to share her unfiltered opinions on just about everyone’s looks on fashion’s biggest night.

North watched a live stream of the event, which took place in May, before being joined by Scott Disick and his daughter, Penelope. The girls looked up Pete’s red carpet photos on their phone before agreeing that they both “hate” his choice.

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” North quipped.

The comedian, 30, seemingly chose to keep more of a low profile at the recent Met Gala while honoring the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme. Pete was photographed in a bright blue shirt with matching dark pants. He layered the look with a long black jacket, which he finished off with a matching bucket hat and sunglasses.

One year prior, Pete had a more memorable night out when he attended the soirée with then-girlfriend Kim. He was all smiles while posing for photos with Kim, who was wearing the vintage Bob Mackie gown made famous by the late Marilyn Monroe.

“The pair reconnected after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. After dating for nearly a year, Kim and Pete called it quits in August 2022.

North, who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, didn’t just come for Pete. She called Jared Leto “cringe” for wearing a cat costume as an homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s pet kitty, Choupette. North was also not thrilled with Yung Miami‘s custom Act N°1 dress, which had a similar element to Kim’s gown.

“She’s pretty. It’s just stop copying my mom with those pearls,” North told the cameras.

For the 2023 Met, Kim made a statement on the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli dress composed of 50,000 real pearls. The look referenced Kim’s 2007 Playboy shoot, where she posed nude as she was covered only in pearls.

Earlier in the episode, however, North admitted she still had concerns about Daniel Roseberry‘s design.

“It could be just a little better,” North told Kim and Daniel, 38. “There are way too many gaps in the pearls. It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped. The pearls look fake. It is looking beachy. The diamonds ruin it. I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like its from the dollar store.”

Daniel called North’s comments his “worst nightmare” come to life. “It’s like I am being punked the night before the Met and being read for filth by a nine-year-old,” he told the cameras.”

Despite her issues, North ultimately said Kim, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were her “favorite looks” from the Met. Kim, meanwhile, stood by North’s passion for fashion and criticism.

“All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits and she loves to critique. She’s the new Joan Rivers if you ask me,” Kim said about the late host of the Fashion Police. “And you can’t really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old. So I never do. But it stings a little.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.