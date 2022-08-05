Famous feuds. Kylie Jenner may not be a stranger to controversy, but she’s never backed down from a public feud — even when it involves her former friends.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had a notable falling out with former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019, after the model confessed that she and Tristan Thompson kissed at a party while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The scandal resulted in the Good American cofounder temporarily calling it quits with Thompson, while Woods’ relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family was fractured beyond repair.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything, she was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” Jenner recounted to her sisters during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired four months after the scandal. “I was just telling her … You weren’t thinking about [Khloé and Tristan’s daughter] True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself.”

In March 2019, Woods shared her side of the story during an appearance on Red Table Talk, telling host Jada Pinkett Smith that Thompson did kiss her, but maintained that there was “no passion” and “no tongue.” She also denied having sex with the basketball player, saying it was “never a consideration” for her. Though Kardashian continued to publicly slam Woods on social media and on KUWTK, Jenner revealed in a July episode fo the E! reality show that she had made peace with the situation.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together,” she told the former Revenge Body host at the time. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

One year after news about Woods and Thompson’s hookup broke, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner didn’t regret ending their years-long friendship. “She of course misses Jordyn at points, but she was more affected by the hurt that was inflicted upon her family versus her relationship with Jordyn directly,” an insider told Us at the time. “She was very conflicted initially, but after observing all the chaos across the board, she knew she had no choice to step away from the friendship.”

While the Kylie Swim founder’s friendship (and feud) with the Instagram influencer have mostly come to an end, Jenner is still in the midst of fighting other battles. In August 2022, makeup artist and cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett claimed that the makeup mogul had violated safety practices during a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics factory in Italy.

“I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES,” he wrote via Instagram, seemingly referring to Jenner’s lack of protective equipment in a photo she shared from “the lab.” In response, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum claimed that the photo was taken in “a small personal space” rather than the manufacturing plant, before accusing Bennett of “spreading false information.”

In another post, she added, “Were you there Kevin ? Ugh now I have to change my dogs name.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Jenner’s headline-grabbing feuds over the years: