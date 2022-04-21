Under oath! Blac Chyna testified in court that she does not hold a “grudge” against Kylie Jenner for dating her ex Tyga.

“No, not at all,” the 33-year-old model — who is waging a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner women — replied on Wednesday, April 20, per Rolling Stone, when asked on the stand if she “bear[s] a grudge against” the 24-year-old Kyle Cosmetics founder for dating the 32-year-old “Stimulated” artist following his and Chyna’s breakup in August 2014.

The Lashed Cosmetics owner, who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 5-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, is suing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums for allegedly making false accusations against her in order to sabotage the ex-couple’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, and ruin her career.

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Kylie [Jenner] for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Us Weekly in October 2020. “Chyna is beyond thrilled that she will have her day in court.”

For their part, the Kardashians stars — who were unsuccessful in their attempt to get the lawsuit dismissed — have denied the model’s allegations. The family’s attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, said in court on Tuesday, April 19, that it was solely the network’s decision to cancel the series due to Rob and Chyna’s rocky — and allegedly abusive — relationship.

Rob & Chyna, which ran from September 2016 to December 2016 on E!, documented the former pair’s highs and lows throughout their romance. (The two began dating in January 2016 and split in July 2017.) In the years since, both Chyna and the Arthur George Socks founder have accused each other of physical abuse.

In February, the California native dismissed his own assault lawsuit against the mother of his daughter in order to “focus on coparenting” with Chyna. In court on Wednesday, however, Chyna admitted that she picked up a gun and “jokingly” held a charging cord against Rob’s neck one night in December 2016. She confessed that she became enraged afterward when Rob took her phone and went into a closet. She claims that she proceeded to cause physical damage to their home.

When the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyer pressed Chyna on the issue of Jenner and Tyga, who confirmed their relationship in August 2015 and dated until 2017, the social media influencer laughed at the idea.

“She took your boyfriend, right?” he asked, to which Chyna replied, “No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually.”

She added: “The whole time Rob and I were together, the biggest thing he wanted us to do was to live together. So finally I let my guard down — my guard and my pride — and I moved into Kylie’s house, with Rob, so we could be a family.”

Rob and Tyga, meanwhile, teamed up on social media last month when Chyna complained about not receiving any child support from her exes. Both men claimed in response that they have their respective children the majority of the time, pay for their kids’ school tuitions and more.

When Tyga saw the former reality star’s reply — and how much he claimed to pay for daughter Dream’s education — he couldn’t help but ask how he got the hookup.

“@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less? Let me kno the plug 🤣,” the hip-hop artist joked.

