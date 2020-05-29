No more billionaire baby? Kylie Jenner’s family has consistently showered the reality star with praise since she was named one of Forbes’ youngest billionaires for the first time in 2019.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was featured prominently on the cover of Forbes in August 2018 when it was clear that she was quickly approaching billionaire status. The next March, she officially achieved the impressive title, allegedly becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in history at the age of 21. Mark Zuckerberg previously held the groundbreaking position, crossing a ten-figure fortune at 23 years old.

Though fans were quick to criticize how “self-made” Jenner could really be when she comes from a long line of reality TV royalty, her family has stood strongly by her side throughout any backlash. Jenner defended her own status while speaking to Interview Germany shortly after being awarded the prestigious title.

“There’s really no other word to use other than ‘self-made’ because that is the truth,” she said at the time. “That is the category that I fall under. … I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that.”

The Life of Kylie alum earned Forbes’ historic honor for the second year in a row, leading a list of only 10 billionaires under the age of 30 in April 2020. However, controversy struck the businesswoman one month later when the publication revoked her billionaire title in a fiery exposé titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies — and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire.”

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the article stated, claiming that Jenner had lied about her worth and forged company tax returns.

Hours after Forbes published their critique of the makeup brand owner, she fired back about the publication’s allegations. “What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site..,” Jenner tweeted. “All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

