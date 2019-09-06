



The price of being a billionaire. Kylie Jenner’s family isn’t afraid to poke fun at her bank account — and then ask for free trips!

“When we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, they’re like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?’” Kylie said in a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Just stuff like that.”

The 22-year-old makeup mogul referred to the teasing as “sister love.”

“They’re all really proud of me, for sure,” Kylie added, referring to Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kris Jenner, who joined Kylie for the interview, quipped that her youngest daughter does owe her mother freebies.

“Just my stuff,” the 63-year-old momager said.

When asked by Ellen DeGeneres if Kylie is her “favorite child,” Kris jokingly replied, “Well, duh.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO made history in March after Forbes named her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Kylie told the outlet at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star credited “the power of social media” for her makeup brand’s success.

“I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything,” she explained. “I see [Kylie Cosmetics] going very far. I work really hard.”

Earlier this summer, Kylie expanded her brand to include skin care. She celebrated the launch of Kylie Skin with a girls trip to Turks and Caicos in July with pals and her 19-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple brought their toddler to her first red carpet on August 27 to celebrate the “Goosebumps” rapper’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

