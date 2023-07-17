Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ recent reunion wasn’t out of the blue — but they are still navigating their rekindled friendship.

“Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up.”

Jenner and Woods, both 25, were spotted on Saturday, July 15, out to dinner together in Los Angeles. The hang out marked the first time the pair have been seen publicly together in four years.

“It’s a work in progress and they’re taking it slow,” a second source tells Us of the former BFFs.

Jenner’s friendship with Woods was partially made possibly thanks to Khloé Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder “received permission” to reconnect with Woods from her sister, 39, the first source tells Us.

“Khloé is all about forgiveness and moving forward, so Khloé is OK with Kylie seeing [Jordyn],” the insider explains.

While Jenner and Woods were inseparable for years, their friendship turned sour after Woods was caught in February 2019 kissing Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The cheating scandal rocked the Jenner-Kardashian family and prompted the Good American cofounder to split from Thompson, 32. As Kardashian tried to pick up the pieces in her personal life, Jenner distanced herself from Woods. (Thompson was previously accused of cheating on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, whom she gave birth to in April 2018.)

“I did as much apologizing [to Khloé] as I could do over the phone, over the text,” Woods claimed during a March 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk. She insisted at the time that there was “no passion” when she kissed Thompson.

Us broke the news in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson were giving their romance another chance. The pair, however, called it quits for good in 2021 amid the Los Angeles Lakers player’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols. Thompson confirmed in January 2022 that he fathered Nichols’ son, Theo, now 19 months, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

Thompson and Kardashian, meanwhile, share two children: True, 5, and a son, whom they welcomed via surrogate last summer. Thompson also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.

Kardashian, for her part, seemingly took the high road this month as Jenner and Woods’ dinner date made headlines. “Never blame anyone in your life,” an inspirational quote read via Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Sunday, July 16. “The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories.”

Kardashian reminded her followers to choose kindness in a second quote that read: “It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. … Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”