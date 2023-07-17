Kylie Jenner‘s reunion with former best friend Jordyn Woods caught fans by surprise — but it appears Khloé Kardashian is taking the high road.

Jenner and Woods, both 25, were spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 15, marking the first time in four years that the once inseparable pair were seen together in public. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Woods walking behind Jenner and another pal.

The outing quickly sparked chatter online — and even Kardashian, 39, seemed to weigh in. She took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 16, to share a handful of inspirational quotes reminding fans to choose kindness in difficult times.

“Never blame anyone in your life,” one excerpt read. “The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories.”

In a subsequent Story, a quote read, “It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. … Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”

A third message pointed out, “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations.”

Woods’ relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family has been fraught since February 2019 when she was caught kissing Tristan Thompson. The cheating scandal prompted Kardashian’s split from Thompson, 32, and Woods was effectively cut off from her then-BFF.

Just weeks after the drama made headlines, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. “I did as much apologizing [to Khloé] as I could do over the phone, over the text,” she claimed in March 2019, asserting that having sex with Thompson was “never a consideration” and that there was “no passion” in their shared kiss. “And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there.”

Woods continued: “I offered as much as I could — a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

At the time, Kardashian slammed Woods via Twitter for “lying” in the interview, alleging, “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Kardashian welcomed daughter True with Thompson in April 2018, shortly after he was accused of cheating on the then-pregnant star with multiple women. The twosome initially stayed together but went their separate ways after Woods’ kiss. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson had reconciled, but their reunion was short-lived. They called it quits for good in 2021 amid Thompson’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to their son, Theo, that December. Thompson and Kardashian, meanwhile, welcomed a son via surrogate last summer. (The NBA athlete also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

The off-on couple’s ups and downs have been well-documented through the years. In February 2021, Kardashian reflected on her history with Woods after a fan questioned in an Instagram comment when Jenner was “allowed to be friends” with the model again.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” Kardashian replied. “Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do.”

Kardashian emphasized that she will always support Jenner, adding, “Regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F—K UP!”