Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 10-year-old daughter, North, still has Us thinking about the way she ate an onion on The Kardashians.

During a new episode of the Hulu reality series, which started streaming on Thursday, November 2, Kim, 42, and North enjoyed some quality mother-daughter time in the kitchen.

“North is really special and smart and creative and definitely beats to her own drum. Her personality is really, really silly,” Kim told the cameras while preparing sushi with her eldest child. “It’s so interesting because her temperament as a child is the same [as she is] now. You definitely just come out [as] your own person.”

The KKW Beauty founder complimented the way North cut a cucumber while preparing their meal, joking, “Oh, wow. You should FaceTime Auntie Kendall [Jenner].” (Kendall, 27, made headlines when she cut a cucumber incorrectly on camera during season 1 of The Kardashians.)

While waiting for their food to be ready, North chose a quick snack for herself by biting straight into an onion. The moment left Us confused but Kim took it in stride.

“Can you eat it like that? You’re just going to eat an onion like an apple. This is what she does. She eats vegetables like apples,” she asked her daughter. “This onion breath is going to make me cry. It is so strong.”

In a confessional, Kim praised North for the impact she has had on her life. “Kourtney [Kardashian] always says North is my lesson on this planet,” she noted. “It means I am supposed to learn even more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”

In addition to North, Kim shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye, 46. After their divorce was finalized in November 2022, the reality star opened up about her approach to raising their children.

“I definitely pick and choose — I have my family trips all the time — but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year,” she said on The Kardashians at the time. “It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.”

Kim added: “I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do. I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and really figuring out how to make a business out of that.”

One month prior, Kanye gave Kim major props for being their kids’ primary parent. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he explained on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.