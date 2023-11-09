Tristan Thompson faced the Kardashian wrath on his latest apology tour.

During a trailer that aired at the end of the new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, November 9, Khloé Kardashian revealed that several members of her family are still mad about Tristan’s past infidelity.

“In this family if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone,” Khloé, 39, told Tristan, 32, before he made separate trips to visit Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The athlete reflected on his mistakes in a separate clip, saying, “I am in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I’ve made.”

Before sitting down with Tristan, Kylie, 26, told the cameras she was “a little nervous.” Tristan appeared remorseful for getting Kylie involved in his messy personal life.

“Everyone got affected differently. But I think you got affected the most,” he said.

The NBA player started dating Khloé in 2016, and they announced one year later that they were expanding their family. Days before their daughter True’s arrival in 2018, Tristan cheated on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. After initially staying together, Khloé and Tristan called it quits in February 2019 when he kissed Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the pair were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, they split again. Khloé and Tristan briefly reconciled in late 2021 before ending it for good.

News broke in December 2021 that the athlete was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. One month later, Tristan acknowledged that he is the father to the fitness model’s son, Theo, after requesting genetic testing. It was later revealed that Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate was pregnant at the same time, giving birth to their son, Tatum, in summer 2022.

As a result of Tristan’s tryst with Jordyn, 26, Kylie cut ties with her friend. Jordyn later reflected on how the drama impacted her friendship with Kylie.

“It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” she said during a September 2020 interview on the Now With Natalie YouTube series. “I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”

Kylie, for her part, discussed her decision to forgive everyone involved in the situation.

“I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” she said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “I think that’s a huge misconception [that I only forgave Tristan]. That’s also the thing where some narratives aren’t as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I’ve actually tweeted, I’ve actually done Insta Stories. I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”

The former friends reunited earlier this year when they were spotted out to dinner together in Los Angeles. “Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn,” a source exclusively told Us in July about their attempt to reconnect. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up.”

A second source said Kylie and Jordyn were working on mending their former bond, adding, “It’s a work in progress and they’re taking it slow.”

Kylie also “received permission” from Khloé to meet with Jordyn despite their past drama. “Khloé is all about forgiveness and moving forward, so Khloé is OK with Kylie seeing [Jordyn],” the source concluded.

Tristan didn’t just attempt to make amends with Kylie. He also visits Kourtney, 44, in Thursday’s teaser.

“On a scale of one to 10, how scared are you?” Kourtney asked after sitting down with a notebook of questions. In a confessional, Kourtney explained her history with Tristan, adding, “Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it.”

The Poosh founder questioned whether Tristan feels “anything” when he is unfaithful. “When I cheat? I feel disgusted the next day,” he replied before Kourtney fired back, “So then why do you do it again?”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.