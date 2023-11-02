Kourtney Kardashian needs to work on her poker face if she doesn’t want her kids to mirror her dislike for Tristan Thompson.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, November 2, Kourtney, 44, told her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, that Khloé Kardashian would pick her up from their Palm Springs home.

“P, [Khloé] is going to come grab you on the golf cart. Tristan is with them. Is that OK?” she asked Penelope, who responded, “Yeah, I’m fine.”

Kourtney elaborated on why Penelope might not want to spend time with Tristan, 32, telling the cameras, “I feel like she gets it from me. I told her — on the first day of school — [that] I was so triggered by him. I don’t know why.”

According to the Poosh founder, Tristan has been forgiven for a lot by their family.

“I feel like we all brush it off and are fine. I was just so triggered and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore. I just can’t,'” Kourtney recalled. “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I am so triggered by him that I cannot be around him. Then there’s times where I just let it go because we just want harmony. He’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

Tristan spoke with Penelope when he arrived at Kourtney’s house with Khloé, 39. Penelope, however, offered a greeting to Tristan before turning away in the other direction.

The NBA player has weathered many public scandals over the years. Tristan started dating Khloé in 2016, and one year later they announced they were expanding their family. Days before their daughter True’s arrival in 2018, Tristan was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

After initially staying together, Khloé and Tristan called it quits in February 2019 when he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the pair were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, however, they split again. Khloé and Tristan briefly reconciled in late 2021 before ending it for good.

News broke in December 2021 that the athlete was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. One month later, Tristan acknowledged that he is the father to the fitness model’s son, Theo, after previously requesting genetic testing.

Us confirmed in August 2022 that Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child, son Tatum, via surrogate. They started planning the process before Tristan’s personal life made headlines.

In the aftermath of the drama, Tristan received praise from Khloé’s loved ones, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian.

“Khloe and Tristan have definitely worked out this rhythm. Wherever he is needed, he is running the kids around and he is doing the errands,” Kris said on the October 12 episode of The Kardashians. “We know Tristan has made some mistakes. I know he is really sorry for the way he hurt Khloé. And I am sure he regrets all of those mistakes every single day.”

Kim, 43, meanwhile, called Tristan a “really good person and friend” for stepping up to help her.

“I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloé is whatever,” Kim, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye West, said on the Hulu series. “It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good, like, Dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of, like, being a faithful boyfriend.”

Later in Thursday’s episode, Khloé made it clear she supported Penelope’s lukewarm reaction to Tristan.

“I am really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” the Good American cofounder said in a confessional. “If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan, then rightfully so. And good for you, girl.”

Khloé said she has hopes that Penelope will learn from her mistakes.

“I want Penelope to have these feelings, and I don’t want to talk her out of them. I don’t want this behavior to be something that I am validating or I am justifying,” she continued. “I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel. We shouldn’t accept someone treating us like this.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.