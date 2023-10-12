Kris Jenner proved she is Tristan Thompson‘s biggest fan — which comes at an awkward time for the athlete.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 12, Kris, 67, praised her daughter Khloé Kardashian for how she continues to coparent with Tristan, 32.

“Khloe and Tristan have definitely worked out this rhythm. Wherever he is needed, he is running the kids around and he is doing the errands,” she said while referring to the pair’s daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 16 months.

Kris commended Tristan for how he has weathered his public drama, adding, “We know Tristan has made some mistakes. I know he is really sorry for the way he hurt Khloé. And I am sure he regrets all of those mistakes every single day.”

She continued: “Really the most important thing for everyone right now is raising those kids. I worry for Khloé — with Tristan moving out — there will be a void there.”

Kris’s complimentary confessional comes one week after Kim Kardashian called Tristan a “really good person and friend” for stepping up to help her.

“I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloé is whatever,” Kim, 42, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye West, said on the Hulu series. “It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good, like, Dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of, like, being a faithful boyfriend.”

Not everyone agreed with the praise regarding Tristan’s skills as a dad. His ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig‘s sister Kai Craig accused Tristan of not being a present parent to his eldest son, Prince.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy, I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai wrote via her Instagram on October 5 seemingly in response to a new episode of The Kardashians. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

Kai questioned why Tristan didn’t put in the effort for his first child. “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, it is appealing and inexcusable,” she continued. “Stepping up for your son is not all about money, it’s about time spent. [Tristan,] you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your kids.”

Tristan became a father when Jordan welcomed their son in 2016. Following their split, Tristan moved on with Khloé, 39, and they announced that they were expecting a child one year later. Their daughter was born in 2018.

After dating on and off — amid multiple cheating scandals — Tristan and Khloé briefly rekindled their romance in 2021. Later that year, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support. Tristan, who previously requested genetic testing, acknowledged in January 2022 that he is the father to Maralee’s now-22-month-old son,​​ Theo.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote via his Instagram Story, although he has since not shared any updates about his relationship with Theo. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan and Khloé expanded their family for a second time with their baby boy in July 2022 via surrogate. (The duo found out about their second pregnancy before news broke about Maralee’s lawsuit.)

During Thursday’s episode, Khloé revealed she isn’t shutting the door on a potential reconciliation with Tristan.

“We are great friends. I don’t know what five or ten years will bring. If he’s my person, then he is meant to be my person,” she told the cameras. “But right now, I am not going to make my life any harder than it has to be. So I am going to have as much [of] a seamless and fantastic coparenting relationship as I can.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.