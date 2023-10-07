Tristan Thompson has been accused not being a present parent to his eldest son, Prince, in a scathing message shared by the sister of his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy, I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai Craig wrote via her Instagram on Thursday, October 5. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

Kai’s comments come shortly after Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian praised Thompson, 32, on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloe is whatever,” Kim, 42, said in Thursday’s episode. “It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good, like, Dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of, like, being a faithful boyfriend.”

Kim further gushed that Thompson has recently been a “really good person and friend” and has “stepped up” with her four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kim even noted that Thompson had helped her pick up the kids from school and attended several of their basketball games when she struggled to raise them on her own. (Kim shares her kids with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she split from in 2021.)

Kai took issue with Kim’s remarks, claiming that Thompson hasn’t put in the same effort with his son Prince, 6.

“The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, it is appealing and inexcusable,” Kai alleged, claiming that he “literally ignores” Prince and doesn’t even know where he goes to school.

Kai also claimed that Thompson has “not paid” child support to Jordan, 32, or Prince’s school tuition for “a very long time.”

“Stepping up for your son is not all about money, it’s about time spent,” Kai concluded. “[Tristan,] you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your kids.”

Thompson has not publicly addressed his claims. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Thompson and Jordan welcomed Prince in 2016. Several months before she gave birth, Thompson and Jordan split and he moved on with Khloé, now 39. Their first child, daughter True, was born in April 2018. Khloé and Thompson dated on and off until late 2021, when news broke that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Thompson and Nichols’ son, Theo, arrived in December 2021, exactly one month after Thompson and Khloé did an embryo transfer with a surrogate to conceive their second child together. Their son, Tatum, was born in July 2022.

While Khloé — who did not know about Nichol’s pregnancy during her surrogacy journey — has asserted that she would never get back together with Thompson, they remained committed to coparenting True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months. Thompson and his youngest brother Amari, whom he has custody of after mother Andrea died in January, have since moved in with Khloé.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloé explained during the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which aired in July. “So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”

She continued: “God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be? I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”