Tristan Thompson was named his 17-year-old brother Amari’s temporary guardian on Wednesday, September 20.

Thompson, 32, received “all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have” as he awaits for the decision to be made permanent, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. A hearing has been scheduled for November.

Thompson filed paperwork to be his brother’s guardian after their mother, Andrea Thompson, died in January from a heart attack. Amari suffers from epilepsy and as a result requires a devoted caretaker.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA star wrote via Instagram in February. “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God’s warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home.”

Thompson, who is the oldest of four siblings, thanked the family’s matriarch for her dedication. He went on to issue an apology for the mistakes he made in his life — and how they played out in the public eye.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” he continued. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”

Thompson’s loss was also discussed during the season 3 finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired in July, as the professional basketball player briefly moved in with ex Khloé Kardashian.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Kardashian, 39, said. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed. I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now.”

A source expanded on the situation at the time, telling Us Weekly that Kardashian has remained in Thompson’s corner despite their messy split.

“Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom,” an insider shared in February. “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost.”

Kardashian and Thompson share two kids: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months.