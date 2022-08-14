Nothing but net! Tristan Thompson is passing on his athletic skills onto the next generation.

“Training day #Prince 👑,” the Canada native, 31, captioned a Saturday, August 13, Instagram Story photo of his son Prince, 5, holding a basketball amid an impromptu father-son practice.

Prince, whom Thompson shares with ex Jordan Craig, wore a miniature Chicago Bulls jersey with his father’s “3” number on the front. After the preschooler posed for the camera, his dad taught him how to dribble a Wilson brand basketball.

“Starting them early 👑 🏀, “ the Canada native captioned Story footage of Prince practicing.

Thompson and Craig, 31, welcomed their son in December 2016 shortly after the pair split. As the pair navigated coparenting duties, the NBA star eventually moved on with Khloé Kardashian. The Good American cofounder, 38, later welcomed their daughter True, now 4, nearly two years later.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson eventually called it quits for good in December 2021 after Kardashian learned that Maralee Nichols was expecting Thompson’s third child. The trainer gave birth to Theo, now 8 months, before the end of the year.

Despite their breakup, news broke last month that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second child together.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Kardashian previously told Us Weekly in a statement in July. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that the Kardashians star and the former Cleveland Cavaliers athlete had welcomed a baby boy via gestational carrier.

“Khloé and the baby are doing well,” a source exclusively told Us in August of their new arrival. “She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”

The insider noted at the time that the newborn — whose name has yet to be revealed — will live with Kardashian “full time” following her split from Thompson.

As Thompson continues to coparent with his former partners, he’s frequently opened up about embracing fatherhood and spending time with his little ones.

“With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man, you’ll be all right, man. Stop crying,’” he previously said during a May 2018 appearance on the “Road Trippin” podcast, noting he hoped to further expand his brood. “But, it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay, you know? We’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

