Not convinced. After Khloé Kardashian denied that she started seeing now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while he was still with Jordan Craig, Craig is skeptical about the reality star’s version of events, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Jordan has moved on from the drama of Tristan hooking up with Khloé while she was pregnant with Prince,” the source says, referring to Craig’s son, whom she shares with Thompson. “Jordan does question the timing of Khloé’s very public timeline of events during that time, in which she insisted that she was unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloé. She would have just preferred that Khloé say nothing publicly.”

Craig, 27, made headlines earlier this week when she claimed in court documents that Thompson’s relationship with a woman, presumably Kardashian, brought “an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress” in to her life and her pregnancy. She also claimed in a deposition that the 28-year-old NBA star paid her $112,000 not to hook up with other men while he was dating Kardashian.

Kardashian, 34, forestalled speculation that Thompson cheated on Craig with her, claiming through her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 12, that his romance with Craig was “long over” before he started dating Kardashian.

“His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” the Revenge Body host added.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed daughter True, now 14 months, in April 2018, shortly after news broke that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on Kardashian with multiple women. The couple split this February after he cheated on her again, this time with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

“Jordan really felt for Khloé when Tristan cheated on her,” the source adds. “But she should have realized he did it before.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!