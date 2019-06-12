Taking a turn for the worse. After facing headlines regarding his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson is in hot water again as his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig claimed he paid her $112,000 to not hook up with other men — while he was romantically linked to Khloé Kardashian.

According to a deposition obtained by RadarOnline.com from Craig’s custody battle in January with Thompson, 28, the 27-year-old claimed her former partner compensated her with the large fee not long after she bought a home in Los Angeles in November 2017. Thompson’s attorney Peter Lauzon questioned Craig on why the athlete paid her the large sum, to which she replied: “Well, if we really want to put this on here, that was part of a bribe.”’

She then stated in the deposition that Thompson “would help me if I wasn’t, like, dating anybody or talking to anybody and that I would have to come see him.”

Craig claimed that she accepted the payment to care for the former couple’s 2-year-old son, Prince Thompson. However, RadarOnline.com reported that Lauzon said Craig brought the dispute to court “to squeeze my client for more money so she could “afford another $16,000 castle” her child.

In Thompson’s deposition, he denied Craig’s allegation regarding the reasoning for the payment. “No one ever said about not see or date anyone,” he said. “All I please said is, if you’re a single woman, I wanted to request her not to have random men around my child.”

This latest report follows allegations that surfaced against Kardashian, suggesting she cheated with Thompson during his relationship with a then-pregnant Craig. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares daughter True Thompson with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, promptly denied all rumors.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but…I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” Kardashian, 34, wrote in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, June 12.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant,” she continued. “Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed [me] physical [proof] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

The Good American cofounder then expressed how she “believed and trusted” her truth, but she was “so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this.

