Two months after she was involved in Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Jordyn Woods spoke out about her experience getting “bullied by the world.”

The 21-year-old — who was caught making out with Thompson, 28, in February while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian — talked about bullying at the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria on Sunday, April 21.

“My little sister is bullied in school and I wanted to show her that … I was bullied by the world,” Woods said at the event, according to Instagram videos from audience members.

Though the footage from the event doesn’t show Woods providing context to her comments, the model also talked about understanding “what it is like being a black woman [in] society and how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand that extent until you have to live it.”

In the wake of the kiss, Kardashian, 34, split with Thompson, while Woods suffered a falling out with best friend Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s sister. “[Kylie] still isn’t over the situation,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Jordyn was like a sister to her.”

Last week, Woods told a TMZ photographer she would “always” love Jenner, 21. At the time, she also said the “whole world’s support is amazing,” suggesting the bullying has given way to something positive.

A week prior, a source told Us the SECNDNTURE founder is “doing great” and has been in “high spirits” lately. “She’s still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career,” the source added.

Plus, the indiscretion in February might not have spelled the end of Woods and Jenner’s friendship. “Jordyn and Kylie will always share a special bond and they’ll rekindle their friendship slowly, but it’s going to take some time and healing,” an insider recently told Us.

