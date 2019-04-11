Keeping her head up. Jordyn Woods will not let the drama surrounding her hookup with Tristan Thompson bring her down.

“Jordyn is doing great and has been in high spirits,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career.”

Woods, 21, made headlines in mid-February after she was spotted “making out” with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Thompson, 28, at a party in Los Angeles. The model later told her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

While Woods admitted that the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissed her as she was leaving the bash, she explained, “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me … it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.”

The Instagram star also added that the tryst would have “never” escalated. “[Having sex with him was] never a consideration,” she told Pinkett Smith, 47. “It never happened.”

Shortly after the interview aired, the Good American cofounder, 34, called Woods out for “lying.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted, “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author later admitted her words were said in the heat of the moment, and Thompson, whom she broke up with after she learned of his hookup with Woods, was “equally to blame” for the demise of their family.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Thompson was previously caught cheating on the reality TV star with multiple women in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, now 11 months.

