Not over till it’s over. Kylie Jenner has not given up on the possibility of reviving her friendship with Jordyn Woods following the headline-making, relationship-breaking cheating scandal.

“Jordyn and Kylie will always share a special bond and they’ll rekindle their friendship slowly, but it’s going to take some time and healing,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

In the meantime, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, is not relying solely on her family to get her through the chaos. “Kylie has been turning to Stassi [Karanikolaou] and other friends since the drama with Jordyn, so whenever something comes up, she doesn’t feel as alone as people would have expected,” another insider tells Us.

Jenner’s friendship with Woods, 21, has been on shaky ground ever since February, when the model was caught cheating with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple, who are parents of 12-month-old daughter True, split after she confronted him about his infidelity.

Earlier this month, a source said that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO “was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation,” adding: “Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn.” The insider further noted that Woods “was like a sister” to her.

Karanikolaou, 21, lived with the former besties in the Lip Kit mogul’s home at one point, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jenner previously raved about her bond with the social media star. “You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life. And I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” she said of Karanikolaou in an April 2015 Teen Vogue video. “Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”

