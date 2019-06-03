Love hurts! While on a trip to Khloé Kardashian’s home in Cleveland, Malika Haqq pressed Khloé for answers about her strained relationship with Tristan Thompson a few months before his February 2019 cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Ahead of their Cleveland trip, sister Kim Kardashian warned Malika that trouble might be brewing between Khloé and Tristan. The KKW Beauty mogul relayed the story about Khloé’s psychic reading in Bali saying the psychic healer told Khloé she “has, like, a lot of hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her, and she said that she’s been going back and forth and can’t make a decision in the relationship.” Kim agreed with the psychic’s assessment saying, “I so feel that.”

After arriving in Cleveland, Malika observed firsthand that Tristan’s grueling basketball schedule meant Khloé spent a majority of her time alone, with their baby, True Thompson. In a testimonial, Malika confessed, “I think it happens in a lot of relationships. … People just don’t have the same schedules and they’re not able to do things.” She then added that with Tristan and Khloé, “his career comes first.”

Malika watched on as Khloé methodically folded the sheets on her and Tristan’s bed because, according to Khloé, Tristan prefers when Khloé personally makes the bed over the hired help. The ever-doting best friend, Malika warned Khloé, “It’s important that you take care of yourself the way you take care of others.”

While at dinner Malika asked a burning question: “You’re happy, right?” Khloé responded that she was happy, but “it’s really hard to regain trust.” Referring to Tristan’s public cheating scandal that occurred when she was days away from delivering their child, Khloé was adamant that her “energy” surrounding baby True was all that mattered to her. She continued, “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ I will be out in two seconds.”

She then revealed that Tristan will often “count” the time that had passed since he cheated on her, saying, “It’s been seven months.” Khloé, who had no idea Tristan was about to engage in another very public cheating scandal just a few months after taping, added, “I love him, but still, I’m not gonna act like nothing’s wrong.”

We also followed Kim as she organized and executed an actual camping — no, not glamping, camping — trip at the behest of her eldest child, North West. “She saw The Parent Trap and now she wants to go camping,” Kim revealed to sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim, reluctant to rough it, eventually relented and bought camping supplies, dragging along friends Larsa Pippen, Tracey Romulus and their daughters. Despite cold weather and a fruitless fishing trip, the group survived.

While Khloé was emoting and Kim was camping, Scott Disick revealed the launch of his latest business venture — a clothing line called Talentless. Based on accusations that reality stars have no talent, the cheeky name proved to be a secret passion project for Scott, who admitted he was hesitant to use his family connections when launching the product. After doing a photo shoot for the fashion line of shirts and sweats, he confessed, “I just wanted to do this on my own and start something that had no involvement of anyone else.”

The episode concluded with a teaser for next week, which included a close-up shot of Jordyn as she attended the annual Kardashian Christmas party. Let the nail-biting commence!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

