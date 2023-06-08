Their new normal. Khloé Kardashian made it clear where she stands with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal — and broke down how the pair have remained focused on coparenting.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?” Khloé, 38, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 10 months, with the athlete, 32, explained during a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, June 8.

The reality star said she has taken major steps to remain cordial with Tristan, adding, “I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him.”

According to Khloé, the pair have been able to maintain a healthy relationship because of the “boundaries” she put in place.

“If I am not here, he is here. I would rather him be here than a nanny,” she told Kris Jenner. “There are still boundaries. Like, I definitely put my foot down on a lot of things. No one is here chilling if there are no kids involved. It is always about the kids and that’s what it is. But we are not hanging out by ourselves.”

The Good American cofounder also made it clear that she will not reconsider getting back together with Tristan.

“These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we have done this song and dance a handful of times already. I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, let’s ride this out and eventually she will get back with me,'” Khloé shared in a confessional. “So I get why he may think that — so it is my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet, and I make sure he knows it is all about the kids. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It just isn’t what I want.”

The former couple started dating in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting a child together one year later. Days before their daughter True’s arrival in 2018, the NBA player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

After initially staying together, Khloé and Tristan called it quits in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the pair were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, however, they split again. The twosome gave things another try in late 2021 before ending it for good.

While filming season 1 of The Kardashians, news broke that the former Sacramento Kings player was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. In January 2022, Tristan acknowledged that he is the father to the fitness model’s son, Theo, after previously requesting genetic testing.

Us confirmed that Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child via surrogate — a process they started planning before the Canada native’s personal life made headlines and prior to the Revenge Body host learning of Maralee’s pregnancy. During season 3, the TV personality has candidly discussed how her issues with Tristan affected her initial days as a mother of two.

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. So, I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered,” she shared in a May episode about the process of connecting with her little one. “It has nothing to do with the baby.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.