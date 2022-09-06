Growing right up! Tristan Thompson shared an adorable photo of his eldest son, Prince, getting ready for his first day of school.

“My young King’s first day 👑✏️📚,” the NBA player, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6, alongside a photo of the 5-year-old. The little one — dressed for success in a Moschino T-shirt and a personalized Star Wars backpack — and his dad posed together, seemingly on the grounds of Prince’s school.

The Canada native shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig, whom he dated from 2014 to 2016. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player also shares daughter True, 4, and a son born in August, with Khloé Kardahshian. Thompson is also the father of son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Last month, the former Chicago Bulls forward spent time giving Prince a different kind of education, sharing a photo of his son holding a basketball. “Training day,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram Story. Prince, for his part, wore a Bulls jersey with his father’s “3” number on the front.

“Starting them early 👑 🏀,” he wrote alongside a Story video of Prince practicing.

The athlete and Craig, 31, welcomed Prince in December 2016 shortly after their split. Thompson then moved on with Kardashian, 38, whom he dated off and on until late 2021.

The former Sacramento Kings player and the reality star seemingly called it quits for good after the Kardashians star found out in January that Thompson had fathered a child with Nichols, 31, while they were still together.

In July, a rep for the Good American founder confirmed that she and Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep told Us Weekly at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

One month later, Us confirmed the arrival of the former couple’s son. “Khloé and the baby are doing well,” a source exclusively told Us after the infant’s birth. “She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”

The former E! personality hasn’t yet revealed the baby’s name, but last month, she gushed about her new life as a mother of two.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Elle in August. “[My son and daughter True] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”