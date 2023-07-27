Kylie Jenner is putting in effort with former best friend Jordyn Woods after their reunion.

Jenner, 25, subtly showed her ex-BFF support on Wednesday, July 26, by “liking” Woods’ recent Instagram photos from her vacation to Greece. The social media upload showed Woods, 25, wearing a striped one-piece swimsuit while posing on a boat overseas.

Jenner’s online activity comes after the pair were spotted out to dinner together in Los Angeles earlier this month. The outing marked the first time Jenner and Woods publicly interacted in four years.

“Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the duo’s attempts to reconnect. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up.”

A second source, meanwhile, said Jenner and Woods were working on mending their former bond, adding, “It’s a work in progress and they’re taking it slow.”

According to the second insider, Jenner “received permission” from sister Khloé Kardashian to meet with Woods despite their past drama. “Khloé is all about forgiveness and moving forward, so Khloé is OK with Kylie seeing [Jordyn],” the source concluded.

Jenner and Woods were previously inseparable for many years before the model made headlines for her 2019 hookup with Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Kardashian, 39, and Thompson, 32, called it quits in the wake of the scandal, but they briefly reconnected before ending things for good in 2021. (The exes share daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months.)

Woods, for her part, later reflected on how the drama impacted her friendship with Jenner.

“It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” she said during a September 2020 interview on the Now With Natalie YouTube series. “I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian addressed her decision to forgive everyone involved in the situation.

“I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” she said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “I think that’s a huge misconception [that I only forgave Tristan]. That’s also the thing where some narratives aren’t as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I’ve actually tweeted, I’ve actually done Insta Stories. I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”