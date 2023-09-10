Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods do besties better than anybody — and this New York Fashion Week season is proof.

“Hiiiii @acnestudios,” Jenner, 26, captioned a Saturday, September 9, TikTok video of her visit to the brand’s showroom.

The Kardashians star looked casual-chic in her white button-down and black trousers, a look she completed with a pair of oversized sunglasses. In the clip, Jenner documented her excursion at the NYC boutique — and even found a cardboard cutout of her latest Acne Studios campaign.

Jenner brought along Woods, 25, for the fun and snapped a quick mirror selfie of the duo’s outfits. Woods, for her part, chose a green denim two-piece and a cropped beige jacket with matching boots. Woods further shared photos from the outing onto her Instagram Story, snapping solo selfies of her look.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Through the Years A true friendship? Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been best friends for more than six years — but their relationship may be on the rocks after the model was caught “making out” with the reality star’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Multiple sources told Us Weekly in February 2019 that Woods and Thompson […]

Jenner was revealed as the new face of Acne Studios in August, where she posed in their clothes with another version of herself while covered in dirt-inspired body paint. “I love the organic relationship I’ve built with Acne Studios,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said in a press release. “I am a fan of the brand, and I’ve worn their product over the past few years. This campaign is one of my favorites. I loved working with Carlijn [Jacobs, the photographer], and I love the simplicity of the images, they have strength in their directness.”

Jenner, who posed topless in several of the fashion images, had donned the dark paint to resemble gasoline and dirt as an ode to Acne Studios’ newest distressed denim collection.

After their Saturday shopping date, Jenner and Woods left the showroom via the same waiting car.

Jenner and the model were longtime BFFs but went through a rough patch beginning in 2019 when news broke that Woods had kissed Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The cheating scandal rocked the Kardashian-Jenner family, with Kardashian, now 39, splitting from Thompson, now 32, and agreeing to coparent their daughter True, now 5. Kardashian and Jenner also cut ties with Woods as a result.

Related: The Best Celebrity Sightings From New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for the style obsessed. New York Fashion Week has kicked off, and the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond have stepped out to bask in the newest trends. Brands including Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Tory Burch and more are showcasing their spring/summer 2024 designs in the […]

“I did as much apologizing [to Khloé] as I could do over the phone, over the text,” Woods later alleged during an appearance on Red Table Talk in March 2019, claiming that there was “no passion” in her kiss with Thompson.

Four years later, Jenner and Woods reunited publicly for the first time since the drama. They were spotted getting dinner in July.

“Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this summer. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up. [Their friendship is] a work in progress and they’re taking it slow.”

Related: Kylie Jenner's Feuds Through the Years Kylie Jenner isn’t a stranger to controversy — and she’s never backed down from a public feud, even when it involves her former friends. Jenner had a notable falling out with former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019, after the model confessed that she and Tristan Thompson kissed at a party while he was still in […]

According to the insider, Kardashian granted her sister “permission” to get in touch with Woods. (Kardashian and Thompson, who welcomed son Tatum in July 2022, got back together post-scandal only to split for good in 2021 after news broke that the basketball player had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. He also shares son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Both Jenner and Woods have been documenting their weekend at NYFW via social media. Jenner even had the support of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who was by her side throughout the fashionable occasion.

Jenner and the 27-year-old actor, who’ve been linked since April, attended Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader’s intimate NYFW gathering together on Friday, September 8.