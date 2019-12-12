Jordyn Woods 'Exhausted' After Khloe Kardashian's Apparent Shade





Not backing down. Jordyn Woods defended herself after Khloé Kardashian appeared to accuse her of lying in a recently released polygraph test video with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 22-year-old model shared an Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 11, attempting to clear the air about her apparent back-and-forth shade with Kardashian, 35. Fans interpreted a previous Story captioned, “An apple a day keeps the haters away … or sum like that,” as a reference to the Good American cofounder, and Woods had a lot to say in response.

“I just got home from doing press and I realize, y’all arms must be really, really tired from reaching,” Woods said in the Instagram Story video. “I can’t even eat an apple in peace. And let me tell you something, I don’t do subliminals. I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, I’mma say it to them or not at all. If y’all are tired of this, I’m exhausted. Let’s move on. It’s all love. It’s all good.”

Woods’ strong statement comes one day after Kardashian appeared to call the model a liar in a series of cryptic quotes shared to Instagram. Hours before the Strong Looks Better Naked author took to social media, new footage from Woods’ shocking Red Table Talk interview was released in which the model sat down with Smith, 48, to answer questions from viewers about the now-infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

While hooked up to a lie detector machine, Woods firmly denied ever having sex with the 28-year-old NBA player. A forensic polygraphist revealed that the results of the test proved Woods was telling the truth. Kardashian, however, seemed unconvinced.

“Being nice is honestly so hard when everyone is so stupid … Liars are always ready to take oaths,” the reality star posted on Tuesday, December 10, followed by another quote that read, “Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter or broken. Hush until you’re healed.”

Kardashian and Thompson previously split when the basketball star was caught cheating before welcoming their daughter in April 2018, but called off their relationship for good when Thompson was seen kissing Woods at a house party in February.

Though Thompson has expressed an interest in rekindling his romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair hasn’t reconciled.

“Khloé and Tristan are spending time together strictly related to True,” the source revealed. “They have not hooked up or anything.”