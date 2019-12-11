Khloe Kardashian Shares Quote About 'Liars' After Jordyn's Lie Detector Test





Wounded. Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 10, to post a series of cryptic quotes about “liars” — just hours after footage was released of Jordyn Woods taking a lie detector test where she denied having sex with Tristan Thompson.

“Learn to discipline your emotions and handle yourself with grace in situations where people push you into being cruel,” Kardashian, 35, posted on her Instagram Story. “Take control over your emotions.”

In a second post she shared, “Being nice is honestly so hard when everyone is so stupid… Liars are always ready to take oaths,” followed up by a third post that read,“Stop being so f—ing forgiving, people know exactly what they’re f— they’re doing.”

The Good American cofounder wrapped up her thoughts with a final post: “Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter or broken. Hush until you’re healed.”

Kardashian’s messages came after new footage aired on Tuesday from the 22-year-old model’s March appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk. Pinkett-Smith, 48, was asked during a viewer Q&A segment whether Woods ever took a lie detector test, which she claimed she would pass.

“It was Jordyn’s request. It was her request to be here and her request to take the lie detector test,” Pinkett-Smith revealed. “We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations. … At the time, it wasn’t for this show. It was for her and people that she loves.”

The show aired a brief clip from Woods’ two-hour polygraph test with certified polygraphist Shon Thurman who asked, “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Woods replied, “No,” and appeared to pass the test.

“Jordyn, I thought you did a fantastic job and you definitely passed and I believe you’re being truthful,” Thurman said.

Kardashian and Thompson, 28, called it quits in February after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught kissing Woods, who at the time was

Kylie Jenner‘s best friend. This marked the second time Thompson cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Thompson was spotted making out with another woman days before Kardashian gave birth to the former couple’s daughter, True, in April 2018.

The Revenge Body host was in a forgiving mood on December 5, when she defended her decision to accept jewelry from Thompson on the December 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that,” she wrote at the time. “Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.”

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that the pair’s relationship is strictly about coparenting.

“Khloé and Tristan are spending time together strictly related to True,” the insider said. “She’s speaking to him, but they are not getting back together. They have not hooked up or anything.”